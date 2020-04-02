KAR Auction Services Inc.[KAR] stock saw a move by -8.42% on Wednesday, touching 3.05 million. Based on the recent volume, KAR Auction Services Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KAR shares recorded 133.23M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] stock could reach median target price of $22.00.

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] stock additionally went down by -8.57% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -44.44% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KAR stock is set at -44.87% by far, with shares price recording returns by -49.56% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KAR shares showcased -55.11% decrease. KAR saw 28.61 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.75 compared to high within the same period of time.

KAR Auction Services Inc. [NYSE:KAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KAR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.99, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] is sitting at 3.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] sitting at 11.20% and its Gross Margin at 41.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.05. KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.49 and P/E Ratio of 7.77. These metrics all suggest that KAR Auction Services Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] has 133.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.75 to 28.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.37, which indicates that it is 8.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of KAR Auction Services Inc. [KAR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.