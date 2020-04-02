Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NYSE: KDP] stock went down by -2.51% or -0.61 points down from its previous closing price of 24.27. The stock reached $23.66 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, KDP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -5.36% in the period of the last 7 days.

KDP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $24.19, at one point touching $23.43. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -26.06%. The 52-week high currently stands at 32.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -13.55% after the recent low of 18.98.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NYSE:KDP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.66, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] sitting at 21.30% and its Gross Margin at 57.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.30. These measurements indicate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.61 and P/E Ratio of 26.78. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has 1.43B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.98 to 32.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 3.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.