Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] saw a change by -1.00% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $12.81. The company is holding 158.87M shares with keeping 153.16M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -0.27% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -83.12% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -74.99%, trading +1.19% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 158.87M shares valued at 3.76 million were bought and sold.

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Kohl’s Corporation [KSS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give KSS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.93, with the high estimate being $50.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.94.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] is sitting at 2.85. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.83.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] sitting at 5.50% and its Gross Margin at 39.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.47. Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.73 and P/E Ratio of 2.94. These metrics all suggest that Kohl’s Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] has 158.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.85 to 75.91. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 12.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.37. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation [KSS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.