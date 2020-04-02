Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE: MMP] gained by 4.82% on the last trading session, reaching $36.44 price per share at the time. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. represents 233.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.13B with the latest information.

The Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. traded at the price of $36.44 with 1.08 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MMP shares recorded 2.09M.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:MMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.37, with the high estimate being $67.00, the low estimate being $42.00 and the median estimate amounting to $55.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.76.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] is sitting at 4.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] sitting at 44.10% and its Gross Margin at 54.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.40. These measurements indicate that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.82 and P/E Ratio of 8.15. These metrics all suggest that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] has 233.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.02 to 67.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.07, which indicates that it is 9.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. [MMP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.