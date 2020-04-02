Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation[MGY] stock saw a move by 17.59% on Wednesday, touching 1.13 million. Based on the recent volume, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MGY shares recorded 279.56M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] stock could reach median target price of $6.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] stock additionally went down by -10.64% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -52.69% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MGY stock is set at -71.05% by far, with shares price recording returns by -71.30% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MGY shares showcased -66.14% decrease. MGY saw 14.13 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.23 compared to high within the same period of time.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:MGY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.18, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] sitting at 13.60% and its Gross Margin at 86.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.31. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.24 and P/E Ratio of 20.50. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] has 279.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.23 to 14.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.