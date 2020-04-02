Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] dipped by -4.15% on the last trading session, reaching $66.28 price per share at the time. Marriott International Inc. represents 340.50M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 23.55B with the latest information.

The Marriott International Inc. traded at the price of $66.28 with 2.47 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MAR shares recorded 4.87M.

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Marriott International Inc. [MAR], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MAR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $66.15, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $108.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is sitting at 3.21. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.37.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] sitting at 8.60% and its Gross Margin at 15.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.48. Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 69.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.15 and P/E Ratio of 17.46. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has 340.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 153.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 9.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.72. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marriott International Inc. [MAR] a Reliable Buy?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.