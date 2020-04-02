MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE: MFA] shares went lower by -4.95% from its previous closing of 1.28, now trading at the price of $1.22, also subtracting -0.06 points. Is MFA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 10.42 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MFA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 450.47M float and a 12.28% run over in the last seven days. MFA share price has been hovering between 8.09 and 0.32 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

MFA Financial Inc. [NYSE:MFA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MFA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.21, with the high estimate being $8.25, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. [MFA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] sitting at 46.80% and its Gross Margin at 58.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.80. These measurements indicate that MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.57. MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.58 and P/E Ratio of 1.53. These metrics all suggest that MFA Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] has 451.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 578.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.32 to 8.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 280.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 36.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.72. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MFA Financial Inc. [MFA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MFA Financial Inc. [MFA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.