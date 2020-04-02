The share price of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ: MCEP] inclined by $0.16, presently trading at $0.16. The company’s shares saw 177.02% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.06 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MCEP jumped by 5.16% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.1910 compared to +0.0192 of all time high it touched on 04/01/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -22.43%, while additionally dropping -80.49% during the last 12 months.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ:MCEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MCEP an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.16, with the high estimate being $1.07, the low estimate being $1.07 and the median estimate amounting to $1.07. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] sitting at 8.10% and its Gross Margin at 32.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.97.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.05. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.72.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] has 34.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.64M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.06 to 0.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 177.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 37.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] a Reliable Buy?

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.