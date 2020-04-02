Nevro Corp. [NYSE: NVRO] gained by 1.68% on the last trading session, reaching $90.95 price per share at the time. Nevro Corp. represents 33.71M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.02B with the latest information.

The Nevro Corp. traded at the price of $90.95 with 1.36 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NVRO shares recorded 530.90K.

Nevro Corp. [NYSE:NVRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Nevro Corp. [NVRO], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVRO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.60, with the high estimate being $170.00, the low estimate being $90.00 and the median estimate amounting to $123.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $89.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nevro Corp. [NVRO] is sitting at 4.23. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nevro Corp. [NVRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nevro Corp. [NVRO] sitting at -24.70% and its Gross Margin at 68.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -26.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.23.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -46.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.48. Nevro Corp. [NVRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.14.

Nevro Corp. [NVRO] has 33.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.00 to 148.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 8.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nevro Corp. [NVRO] a Reliable Buy?

Nevro Corp. [NVRO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.