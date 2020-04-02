NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.[NEX] stock saw a move by 13.96% on Wednesday, touching 1.12 million. Based on the recent volume, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NEX shares recorded 220.80M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] stock could reach median target price of $3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] stock additionally went down by -11.20% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -74.31% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NEX stock is set at -90.08% by far, with shares price recording returns by -83.43% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NEX shares showcased -80.35% decrease. NEX saw 12.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give NEX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.27, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $1.30 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] sitting at -4.60% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] has 220.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 245.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 12.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] a Reliable Buy?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.