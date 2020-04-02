Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE: NSC] shares went higher by 1.97% from its previous closing of 140.01, now trading at the price of $142.77, also adding 2.76 points. Is NSC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.02 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NSC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 257.56M float and a -0.28% run over in the last seven days. NSC share price has been hovering between 219.88 and 112.62 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE:NSC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NSC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $143.00, with the high estimate being $247.00, the low estimate being $120.00 and the median estimate amounting to $207.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $140.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.53.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] sitting at 35.30% and its Gross Margin at 48.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10. These measurements indicate that Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.07. Its Return on Equity is 17.80%, and its Return on Assets is 7.30%. These metrics all suggest that Norfolk Southern Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.25 and P/E Ratio of 13.96. These metrics all suggest that Norfolk Southern Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has 264.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 112.62 to 219.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 4.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.