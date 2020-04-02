Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] took an downward turn with a change of -9.55%, trading at the price of $0.60 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.47 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 6.75M shares for that time period. NOG monthly volatility recorded 23.37%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 18.91%. PS value for NOG stocks is 0.56 with PB recorded at 0.43.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NYSE:NOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NOG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.60, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.66.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.75 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.47. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has 437.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 262.25M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.50 to 2.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.14, which indicates that it is 18.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] a Reliable Buy?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.