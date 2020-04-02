Novavax Inc. [NVAX] saw a change by -3.51% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $13.54. The company is holding 50.31M shares with keeping 50.31M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 282.40% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -23.56% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -23.94%, trading +268.86% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 50.31M shares valued at 1.57 million were bought and sold.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Novavax Inc. [NVAX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVAX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.51, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 191.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 41.98.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has 50.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 705.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 17.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 282.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 9.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.