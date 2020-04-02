NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] saw a change by -1.54% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $26.84. The company is holding 250.00M shares with keeping 248.78M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 37.36% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -37.60% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -33.32%, trading +37.36% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 250.00M shares valued at 3.85 million were bought and sold.

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to NRG Energy Inc. [NRG], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NRG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.84, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $40.00 and the median estimate amounting to $47.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] sitting at 11.50% and its Gross Margin at 25.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 45.20. These measurements indicate that NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23. NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.43 and P/E Ratio of 1.65. These metrics all suggest that NRG Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has 250.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.54 to 43.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.92, which indicates that it is 9.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NRG Energy Inc. [NRG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.