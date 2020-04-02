Oasis Petroleum Inc. [NYSE: OAS] gained by 14.21% on the last trading session, reaching $0.33 price per share at the time. Oasis Petroleum Inc. represents 367.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 107.20M with the latest information.

The Oasis Petroleum Inc. traded at the price of $0.33 with 16.1 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OAS shares recorded 15.83M.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [NYSE:OAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OAS an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.33, with the high estimate being $3.84, the low estimate being $0.30 and the median estimate amounting to $0.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] is sitting at 2.24. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] sitting at 7.70% and its Gross Margin at 59.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.38. Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.15.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] has 367.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 107.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.25 to 7.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.07, which indicates that it is 16.20% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] a Reliable Buy?

Oasis Petroleum Inc. [OAS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.