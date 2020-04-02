OGE Energy Corp. [NYSE: OGE] dipped by -1.34% on the last trading session, reaching $28.69 price per share at the time. OGE Energy Corp. represents 200.10M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.82B with the latest information.

The OGE Energy Corp. traded at the price of $28.69 with 1.2 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OGE shares recorded 1.75M.

OGE Energy Corp. [NYSE:OGE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OGE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.69, with the high estimate being $43.00, the low estimate being $28.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OGE Energy Corp. [OGE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] sitting at 22.60% and its Gross Margin at 64.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.40. These measurements indicate that OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.92. OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.10 and P/E Ratio of 13.28. These metrics all suggest that OGE Energy Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] has 200.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.00 to 46.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 6.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OGE Energy Corp. [OGE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. [OGE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.