Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] dipped by -7.54% on the last trading session, reaching $24.54 price per share at the time. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. represents 226.41M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.56B with the latest information.

The Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. traded at the price of $24.54 with 3.46 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OHI shares recorded 2.63M.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OHI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.54, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $23.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] is sitting at 3.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] sitting at 53.40% and its Gross Margin at 98.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.70. These measurements indicate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.95. Its Return on Equity is 8.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates OHI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 124.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 124.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.71 and P/E Ratio of 16.02. These metrics all suggest that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has 226.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.33 to 45.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.77, which indicates that it is 9.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.