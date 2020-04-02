OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] took an upward turn with a change of 11.75%, trading at the price of $1.86 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.57 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares have an average trading volume of 98.61K shares for that time period. ONCS monthly volatility recorded 12.78%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.80%.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [NASDAQ:ONCS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ONCS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.86, with the high estimate being $9.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 03/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -128.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -128.28. Its Return on Equity is -236.40%, and its Return on Assets is -151.20%. These metrics suggest that this OncoSec Medical Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.19. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.01. OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] has 21.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 34.93M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.04 to 7.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 14.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated [ONCS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.