The share price of Pacific Coast Oil Trust [NYSE: ROYT] inclined by $0.21, presently trading at $0.19. The company’s shares saw 28.07% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.15 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ROYT fall by -10.21% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 0.3190 compared to -0.0299 of all time high it touched on 03/31/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -34.84%, while additionally dropping -90.53% during the last 12 months. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.81% increase from the current trading price.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust [NYSE:ROYT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give ROYT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.19, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] sitting at 83.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 83.50. These measurements indicate that Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.98. Its Return on Equity is 6.20%, and its Return on Assets is 6.20%. These metrics all suggest that Pacific Coast Oil Trust is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.56.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] has 38.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 2.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 27.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust [ROYT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.