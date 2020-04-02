The share price of Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYX] inclined by $62.92, presently trading at $60.60. The company’s shares saw 26.60% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 47.87 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PAYX jumped by 0.87% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 66.14 compared to +0.52 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -23.34%, while additionally dropping -25.20% during the last 12 months. Paychex Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $72.20. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.6% increase from the current trading price.

Paychex Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Paychex Inc. [PAYX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give PAYX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $60.61, with the high estimate being $88.00, the low estimate being $58.00 and the median estimate amounting to $70.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $62.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Paychex Inc. [PAYX] is sitting at 2.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.73.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 06/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Paychex Inc. [PAYX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Paychex Inc. [PAYX] sitting at 34.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.70. These measurements indicate that Paychex Inc. [PAYX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 50.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 38.03. Its Return on Equity is 40.90%, and its Return on Assets is 11.60%. These metrics all suggest that Paychex Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 30.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 30.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 23.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.41 and P/E Ratio of 19.74. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Paychex Inc. [PAYX] has 391.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.87 to 90.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 7.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Paychex Inc. [PAYX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Paychex Inc. [PAYX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.