Penn National Gaming Inc.[PENN] stock saw a move by -0.69% on Wednesday, touching 3.84 million. Based on the recent volume, Penn National Gaming Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PENN shares recorded 131.66M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] stock could reach median target price of $37.00.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] stock additionally went down by -30.36% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -61.07% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PENN stock is set at -51.25% by far, with shares price recording returns by -60.33% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PENN shares showcased -44.53% decrease. PENN saw 39.18 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.75 compared to high within the same period of time.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PENN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.07, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] sitting at 10.80% and its Gross Margin at 45.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.34. Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.57 and P/E Ratio of 28.27. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] has 131.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.75 to 39.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 168.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.11, which indicates that it is 19.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] a Reliable Buy?

Penn National Gaming Inc. [PENN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.