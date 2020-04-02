Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] opened at $69.77 and closed at $72.96 a share within trading session on 04/01/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.52% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $71.12.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] had 6.5 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.68M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.50%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.76%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 56.01 during that period and PM managed to take a rebound to 90.17 in the last 52 weeks.

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $71.12, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] sitting at 35.30% and its Gross Margin at 64.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00. These measurements indicate that Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 55.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 47.53. Its Return on Equity is -62.70%, and its Return on Assets is 17.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 157.22, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] has 1.60B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 113.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.01 to 90.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 5.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. [PM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.