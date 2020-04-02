Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] saw a change by 9.24% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $74.03. The company is holding 179.45M shares with keeping 164.14M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 52.26% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -58.46% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -53.36%, trading +52.53% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 179.45M shares valued at 2.09 million were bought and sold.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PXD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $73.99, with the high estimate being $222.00, the low estimate being $63.00 and the median estimate amounting to $101.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $67.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.65.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 41.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.28. Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.12 and P/E Ratio of 16.49. These metrics all suggest that Pioneer Natural Resources Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has 179.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.62 to 178.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 7.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.