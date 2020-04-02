Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] took an upward turn with a change of 0.11%, trading at the price of $27.43 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 990282.0 shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Principal Financial Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.83M shares for that time period. PFG monthly volatility recorded 9.95%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.18%. PS value for PFG stocks is 0.48 with PB recorded at 0.52.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PFG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.43, with the high estimate being $65.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $50.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] sitting at 10.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.81. Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.81 and P/E Ratio of 5.54. These metrics all suggest that Principal Financial Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] has 285.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.31 to 60.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 8.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc. [PFG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.