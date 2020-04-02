ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE: PUMP] stock went down by -10.80% or -0.27 points down from its previous closing price of 2.50. The stock reached $2.23 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PUMP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.19% in the period of the last 7 days.

PUMP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $2.30, at one point touching $2.04. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -91.21%. The 52-week high currently stands at 25.38 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -90.00% after the recent low of 1.36.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [NYSE:PUMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PUMP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.23, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $1.75 and the median estimate amounting to $6.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] sitting at 13.60% and its Gross Margin at 28.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 43.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.99. Its Return on Equity is 26.60%, and its Return on Assets is 16.30%. These metrics all suggest that ProPetro Holding Corp. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.78. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 8.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.73 and P/E Ratio of 1.42. These metrics all suggest that ProPetro Holding Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] has 110.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 245.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.36 to 25.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 63.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. [PUMP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.