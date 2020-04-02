Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] shares went lower by -4.72% from its previous closing of 44.91, now trading at the price of $42.79, also subtracting -2.12 points. Is PEG stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.88 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of PEG shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 499.79M float and a 4.65% run over in the last seven days. PEG share price has been hovering between 63.88 and 34.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PEG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $42.79, with the high estimate being $69.00, the low estimate being $47.00 and the median estimate amounting to $62.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] sitting at 19.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.80. These measurements indicate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.86 and P/E Ratio of 12.82. These metrics all suggest that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has 499.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.75 to 63.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.56, which indicates that it is 6.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.