PVH Corp.[PVH] stock saw a move by 4.47% on Wednesday, touching 1.46 million. Based on the recent volume, PVH Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of PVH shares recorded 74.94M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that PVH Corp. [PVH] stock could reach median target price of $53.00.

PVH Corp. [PVH] stock additionally went down by -12.89% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -54.64% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of PVH stock is set at -73.73% by far, with shares price recording returns by -68.97% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, PVH shares showcased -61.91% decrease. PVH saw 134.24 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 28.40 compared to high within the same period of time.

PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to PVH Corp. [PVH], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PVH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $34.11, with the high estimate being $117.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PVH Corp. [PVH] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PVH Corp. [PVH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PVH Corp. [PVH] sitting at 8.00% and its Gross Margin at 54.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.66. Its Return on Equity is 11.00%, and its Return on Assets is 4.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PVH financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PVH Corp. [PVH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 48.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.56.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. PVH Corp. [PVH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.86 and P/E Ratio of 6.15. These metrics all suggest that PVH Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

PVH Corp. [PVH] has 74.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.40 to 134.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.96, which indicates that it is 13.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PVH Corp. [PVH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PVH Corp. [PVH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.