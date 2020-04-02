Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE: DGX] shares went lower by -1.91% from its previous closing of 80.30, now trading at the price of $78.77, also subtracting -1.53 points. Is DGX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.03 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DGX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 132.78M float and a -0.32% run over in the last seven days. DGX share price has been hovering between 118.58 and 73.21 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE:DGX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DGX an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $80.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.54.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] sitting at 15.90% and its Gross Margin at 35.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.10. These measurements indicate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.95. Its Return on Equity is 15.50%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics all suggest that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 77.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.68 and P/E Ratio of 12.55. These metrics all suggest that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has 142.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 73.21 to 118.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 6.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.