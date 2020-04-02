Raytheon Company [NYSE: RTN] shares went lower by -6.65% from its previous closing of 131.15, now trading at the price of $122.43, also subtracting -8.72 points. Is RTN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 5.08 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RTN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 277.97M float and a -15.44% run over in the last seven days. RTN share price has been hovering between 233.48 and 103.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Raytheon Company [NYSE:RTN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Raytheon Company [RTN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RTN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $122.43, with the high estimate being $270.00, the low estimate being $160.00 and the median estimate amounting to $250.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $131.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Raytheon Company [RTN] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Raytheon Company [RTN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Raytheon Company [RTN] sitting at 16.40% and its Gross Margin at 26.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.50. These measurements indicate that Raytheon Company [RTN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.62. Its Return on Equity is 27.20%, and its Return on Assets is 10.20%. These metrics all suggest that Raytheon Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Raytheon Company [RTN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 22.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Raytheon Company [RTN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.74 and P/E Ratio of 10.26. These metrics all suggest that Raytheon Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Raytheon Company [RTN] has 304.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 37.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 103.00 to 233.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 6.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Raytheon Company [RTN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Raytheon Company [RTN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.