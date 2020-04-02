Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE: RPAI] stock went down by -8.51% or -0.44 points down from its previous closing price of 5.17. The stock reached $4.73 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, RPAI share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -11.42% in the period of the last 7 days.

RPAI had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $5.04, at one point touching $4.475. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -66.92%. The 52-week high currently stands at 14.30 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -61.54% after the recent low of 2.87.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [NYSE:RPAI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RPAI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.73, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.17.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.64. Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.34 and P/E Ratio of 31.47. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] has 221.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.87 to 14.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 13.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc. [RPAI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.