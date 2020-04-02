RingCentral Inc.[RNG] stock saw a move by 3.09% on Wednesday, touching 1.24 million. Based on the recent volume, RingCentral Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RNG shares recorded 79.39M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that RingCentral Inc. [RNG] stock could reach median target price of $250.00.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] stock additionally went up by 10.67% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -6.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RNG stock is set at 91.45% by far, with shares price recording returns by 24.90% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RNG shares showcased 70.46% increase. RNG saw 256.60 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 101.33 compared to high within the same period of time.

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to RingCentral Inc. [RNG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RNG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $218.79, with the high estimate being $280.00, the low estimate being $190.00 and the median estimate amounting to $250.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $210.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for RingCentral Inc. [RNG] is sitting at 4.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.76.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RingCentral Inc. [RNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RingCentral Inc. [RNG] sitting at -5.00% and its Gross Margin at 74.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -3.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.81. Its Return on Equity is -11.90%, and its Return on Assets is -4.80%. These metrics suggest that this RingCentral Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 55.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 55.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2,434.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 45.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.84, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. RingCentral Inc. [RNG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.67, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 178.22.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] has 79.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.33 to 256.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 114.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 14.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RingCentral Inc. [RNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of RingCentral Inc. [RNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.