Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] stock went down by -6.76% or -5.88 points down from its previous closing price of 86.97. The stock reached $81.09 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ROST share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.25% in the period of the last 7 days.

ROST had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $85.37, at one point touching $79.8889. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -34.69%. The 52-week high currently stands at 124.16 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -13.51% after the recent low of 56.30.

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ROST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $81.09, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $80.00 and the median estimate amounting to $103.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $86.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] is sitting at 4.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.15.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 28.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.98.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has 375.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 30.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 56.30 to 124.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.90, which indicates that it is 6.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.