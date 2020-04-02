Sea Limited[SE] stock saw a move by -2.57% on Wednesday, touching 3.71 million. Based on the recent volume, Sea Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SE shares recorded 482.33M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Sea Limited [SE] stock could reach median target price of $56.65.

Sea Limited [SE] stock additionally went down by -1.98% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -11.81% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SE stock is set at 85.28% by far, with shares price recording returns by 7.33% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SE shares showcased 37.97% increase. SE saw 52.77 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 21.83 compared to high within the same period of time.

Sea Limited [NYSE:SE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Sea Limited [SE] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $43.17, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $54.50 and the median estimate amounting to $56.65. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.31.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sea Limited [SE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sea Limited [SE] sitting at -41.00% and its Gross Margin at 27.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -67.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -12.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.48. Sea Limited [SE] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 251.05.

Sea Limited [SE] has 482.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.83 to 52.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -18.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sea Limited [SE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sea Limited [SE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.