Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] took an downward turn with a change of -0.77%, trading at the price of $24.52 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Sealed Air Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.59M shares for that time period. SEE monthly volatility recorded 10.46%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.69%. PS value for SEE stocks is 0.84.

Sealed Air Corporation [NYSE:SEE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Sealed Air Corporation [SEE], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SEE an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] is sitting at 3.89. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.89.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation [SEE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] sitting at 11.70% and its Gross Margin at 32.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.10. Its Return on Equity is -92.60%, and its Return on Assets is 4.80%. These metrics suggest that this Sealed Air Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40.

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] has 163.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.06 to 47.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 7.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] a Reliable Buy?

Sealed Air Corporation [SEE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.