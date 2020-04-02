Service Properties Trust [SVC] saw a change by -2.59% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.26. The company is holding 164.37M shares with keeping 162.35M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 46.52% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -80.29% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 164.37M shares valued at 2.93 million were bought and sold.

Service Properties Trust [NASDAQ:SVC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Service Properties Trust [SVC], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SVC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.26, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.40.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Service Properties Trust [SVC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Service Properties Trust [SVC] sitting at 15.70% and its Gross Margin at 39.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that Service Properties Trust [SVC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.79. Service Properties Trust [SVC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.40 and P/E Ratio of 3.33. These metrics all suggest that Service Properties Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Service Properties Trust [SVC] has 164.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 864.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.59 to 26.69. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 20.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.19. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Service Properties Trust [SVC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Service Properties Trust [SVC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.