ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] took an downward turn with a change of -2.44%, trading at the price of $266.40 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.36 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ServiceNow Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.36M shares for that time period. NOW monthly volatility recorded 8.58%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.19%. PS value for NOW stocks is 16.11 with PB recorded at 24.23.

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to ServiceNow Inc. [NOW], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NOW an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $265.78, with the high estimate being $397.00, the low estimate being $300.00 and the median estimate amounting to $365.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $273.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] is sitting at 4.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.54.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] sitting at 1.20% and its Gross Margin at 77.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.10. These measurements indicate that ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.17. Its Return on Equity is 41.70%, and its Return on Assets is 12.70%. These metrics all suggest that ServiceNow Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 18.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.09.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 148.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 25.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 45.05 and P/E Ratio of 84.01. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] has 204.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 213.99 to 362.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 6.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ServiceNow Inc. [NOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.