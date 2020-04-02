Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE: SHAK] opened at $36.00 and closed at $37.74 a share within trading session on 04/01/20. That means that the stock dropped by -13.83% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $32.52.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE: SHAK] had 3.0 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.32M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.98%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.50%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 30.01 during that period and SHAK managed to take a rebound to 105.84 in the last 52 weeks.

Shake Shack Inc. [NYSE:SHAK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.52, with the high estimate being $89.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] sitting at 4.30% and its Gross Margin at 24.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.01 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.47. Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.24 and P/E Ratio of 51.83. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] has 41.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.01 to 105.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 9.98% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. [SHAK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.