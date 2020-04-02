Shell Midstream Partners L.P.[SHLX] stock saw a move by 3.21% on Wednesday, touching 1.21 million. Based on the recent volume, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SHLX shares recorded 244.80M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] stock could reach median target price of $14.50.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] stock additionally went up by 1.79% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -40.57% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SHLX stock is set at -53.40% by far, with shares price recording returns by -52.15% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SHLX shares showcased -52.36% decrease. SHLX saw 22.70 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.70 compared to high within the same period of time.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:SHLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SHLX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.96, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.50.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] sitting at 42.70% and its Gross Margin at 92.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 75.70. These measurements indicate that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 134.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.84. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.99 and P/E Ratio of 5.99. These metrics all suggest that Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] has 244.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.70 to 22.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 12.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.