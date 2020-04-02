Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE: WORK] stock went down by -1.32% or -0.34 points down from its previous closing price of 25.75. The stock reached $25.41 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, WORK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -0.50% in the period of the last 7 days.

WORK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $27.37, at one point touching $25.5817. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -39.50%. The 52-week high currently stands at 42.00 distance from the present share price, after the recent low of 15.10.

Slack Technologies Inc. [NYSE:WORK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WORK an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] sitting at -93.30% and its Gross Margin at 84.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -90.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -22.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.52. Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 16.24.

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] has 554.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.10 to 42.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] a Reliable Buy?

Slack Technologies Inc. [WORK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.