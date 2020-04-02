The share price of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] inclined by $23.93, presently trading at $19.61. The company’s shares saw 43.24% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 13.69 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SPR fall by -38.76% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 37.73 compared to -12.41 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -60.94%, while additionally dropping -78.80% during the last 12 months. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $48.14. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 28.53% increase from the current trading price.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SPR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.61, with the high estimate being $87.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $54.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] sitting at 9.80% and its Gross Margin at 13.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.58 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.27 and P/E Ratio of 3.88. These metrics all suggest that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has 129.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.69 to 94.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 17.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.