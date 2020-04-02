The share price of Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] inclined by $126.23, presently trading at $109.69. The company’s shares saw 16.79% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 93.92 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as SPLK fall by -10.12% during the last week. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -26.13%, while additionally dropping -14.12% during the last 12 months. Splunk Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $156.09. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 46.4% increase from the current trading price.

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Splunk Inc. [SPLK], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SPLK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $109.69, with the high estimate being $200.00, the low estimate being $105.00 and the median estimate amounting to $162.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $126.23.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Splunk Inc. [SPLK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Splunk Inc. [SPLK] sitting at -12.20% and its Gross Margin at 81.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -102.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.47. Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.25.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has 161.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.92 to 176.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 6.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Splunk Inc. [SPLK] a Reliable Buy?

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.