Tailored Brands Inc.[TLRD] stock saw a move by -6.53% on Wednesday, touching 2.48 million. Based on the recent volume, Tailored Brands Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TLRD shares recorded 49.80M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] stock could reach median target price of $1.50.

Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] stock additionally went down by -3.73% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -51.41% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TLRD stock is set at -80.40% by far, with shares price recording returns by -62.56% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TLRD shares showcased -65.40% decrease. TLRD saw 8.43 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.06 compared to high within the same period of time.

Tailored Brands Inc. [NYSE:TLRD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TLRD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.45, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 40.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 83.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73. Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.99.

Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] has 49.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 77.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.06 to 8.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.26, which indicates that it is 18.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] a Reliable Buy?

Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.