Targa Resources Corp. [NYSE: TRGP] stock went up by 13.41% or 0.79 points up from its previous closing price of 5.89. The stock reached $6.68 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TRGP share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -28.00% in the period of the last 7 days.

TRGP had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.45, at one point touching $5.50. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -84.63%. The 52-week high currently stands at 43.47 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -86.06% after the recent low of 3.66.

Targa Resources Corp. [NYSE:TRGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TRGP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.74, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] is sitting at 3.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] sitting at 2.20% and its Gross Margin at 29.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.05. Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.83.

Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] has 255.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.66 to 43.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.34, which indicates that it is 17.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.38. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] a Reliable Buy?

Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.