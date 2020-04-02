Target Corporation [TGT] saw a change by 2.47% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $95.27. The company is holding 507.99M shares with keeping 499.68M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 36.04% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -26.85% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 507.99M shares valued at 8.57 million were bought and sold.

Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Target Corporation [TGT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TGT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $95.27, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $105.00 and the median estimate amounting to $122.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $92.97.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Target Corporation [TGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Target Corporation [TGT] sitting at 6.00% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.51 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.79. Target Corporation [TGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.02 and P/E Ratio of 14.97. These metrics all suggest that Target Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Target Corporation [TGT] has 507.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.40B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.03 to 130.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 4.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Target Corporation [TGT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Target Corporation [TGT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.