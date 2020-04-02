The Boeing Company [BA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrial Goods sector company has a current value of $130.70 after BA shares went down by -12.36% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrial Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The Boeing Company [BA], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $130.70, with the high estimate being $440.00, the low estimate being $95.00 and the median estimate amounting to $164.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $149.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Boeing Company [BA] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Boeing Company [BA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Boeing Company [BA] sitting at -2.30% and its Gross Margin at 15.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.45. Its Return on Equity is 14.30%, and its Return on Assets is -0.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates BA financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 143.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 215.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 81.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

The Boeing Company [BA] has 628.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 82.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.00 to 398.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.85% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 10.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Boeing Company [BA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Boeing Company [BA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.