The Mosaic Company[MOS] stock saw a move by 4.01% on Wednesday, touching 2.05 million. Based on the recent volume, The Mosaic Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MOS shares recorded 410.14M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] stock additionally went down by -6.99% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -40.56% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MOS stock is set at -63.25% by far, with shares price recording returns by -53.28% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MOS shares showcased -49.98% decrease. MOS saw 28.01 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 6.50 compared to high within the same period of time.

The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The Mosaic Company [MOS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MOS an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Mosaic Company [MOS] is sitting at 3.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.64.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Mosaic Company [MOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Mosaic Company [MOS] sitting at -12.30% and its Gross Margin at 10.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.30. The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.58.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] has 410.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.50 to 28.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 8.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Mosaic Company [MOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Mosaic Company [MOS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.