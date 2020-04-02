The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] saw a change by 3.24% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $90.18. The company is holding 440.67M shares with keeping 427.77M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 13.56% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -44.26% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -44.19%, trading +13.32% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 440.67M shares valued at 1.07 million were bought and sold.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.12, with the high estimate being $181.00, the low estimate being $102.00 and the median estimate amounting to $128.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] is sitting at 3.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.69.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] sitting at 67.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.10. These measurements indicate that The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.04. Its Return on Equity is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 122.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.51 and P/E Ratio of 7.92. These metrics all suggest that The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has 440.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.41 to 161.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 6.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.