The share price of the Rubicon Project Inc. [NYSE: RUBI] inclined by $5.28, presently trading at $5.01. The company’s shares saw 11.09% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.51 recorded on 04/01/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as RUBI fall by -8.17% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 6.22 compared to -1.02 of all time high it touched on 03/30/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -50.19%, while additionally dropping -15.38% during the last 12 months. the Rubicon Project Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.49% increase from the current trading price.

the Rubicon Project Inc. [NYSE:RUBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give RUBI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.01, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] sitting at -17.60% and its Gross Margin at 63.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -16.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 128.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.57. the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.42.

the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] has 55.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 293.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.51 to 13.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 10.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of the Rubicon Project Inc. [RUBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.