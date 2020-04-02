The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] shares went lower by -6.67% from its previous closing of 47.81, now trading at the price of $44.62, also subtracting -3.19 points. Is TJX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 8.79 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TJX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.20B float and a 1.23% run over in the last seven days. TJX share price has been hovering between 64.95 and 32.72 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give TJX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.62, with the high estimate being $75.00, the low estimate being $41.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $47.81.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] sitting at 10.40% and its Gross Margin at 33.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.56. The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.81 and P/E Ratio of 16.70. These metrics all suggest that The TJX Companies Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] has 1.23B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 55.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.72 to 64.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 7.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.