The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $169.01 after TTD shares went down by -1.91% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTD an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $168.84, with the high estimate being $340.00, the low estimate being $164.00 and the median estimate amounting to $252.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $172.30.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] sitting at 17.00% and its Gross Margin at 76.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40. These measurements indicate that The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 84.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.70. The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 19.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 176.05 and P/E Ratio of 74.78. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has 47.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 136.00 to 323.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.41, which indicates that it is 7.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.